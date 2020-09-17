Gangland criminals targeted: New law seeks to impose life imprisonment for conspiracy to murder

THE MAXIMUM SENTENCE for conspiracy to murder is to increase to life imprisonment under new government plans.

Minister for Justice and Equality Helen McEntee has also secured Cabinet agreement to create new offences to combat international terrorism.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder has been set at ten years since 1861.

Conspiracy to murder is an incomplete attempt to commit a murder, and was introduced to Ireland as part of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

It is used when two or more people form a plan to murder another person, but are stopped before they can carry it out.

McEntee said her proposals are targeted at gangland criminals, stating that the gardaí is doing its job by arresting those intent on committing murder.

“As Minister for Justice, I will be tough on gangland crime at all levels. The first piece of criminal justice legislation I am bringing forward as Minister will increase the maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder from 10 years to life.

“The message must go out to the thugs who perpetrate gangland violence: We will take all necessary action to stop you, bring you to justice and prevent you from leading our young into a life of crime and violence.

“Gangland crime must not take hold in our communities, but we must also provide An Garda Síochána and our Courts with the tools they need to take firm and decisive action to deal with our most serious criminals.

“Criminals have been intercepted and prevented from murdering people thanks to the good work of An Garda Síochána.

“The fact that the Gardaí are doing their job effectively and arresting criminals who are determined to murder should not make conspiracy to murder a lesser offence. The seriousness of the crime must be reflected in the sentence our judges can impose,” she said.

The minister said unlike murder and attempted murder, which carry maximum sentences of life imprisonment, the punishment for conspiracy to murder is capped at ten years.

“My proposals will bring clarity to the offence and will give judges much more leeway to impose severe sentences,” she said.

“But in addition to being tough when needed,” said the minister, who added that we must also work with communities affected by criminal activity to identify what help they require.

“Last month, I appointed Vivian Geiran, the former Director of the Probation Service, to carry out a scoping exercise to assess how best the State can help people in Drogheda, and the Government is committed to supporting communities and community safety right across the country,” she said.

The minister also announced that she has secured Government approval for the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

An additional three new terrorist offences to the definition of “terrorist-linked activity” have been added.

The offences are: