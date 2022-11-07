Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 7 November 2022
Lifetime pet ownership ban placed on woman who starved 18-month-old cat to death

Judge Anthony Halpin described it as the worst animal neglect case he had seen.

13 minutes ago
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A JUDGE HAS imposed a lifetime pet ownership ban on a woman who starved her 18-month cat to death and he has issued a warrant to bring her to court to face sentence.

Sarah Jane Morrissey of Lough Na Mona Crescent, Easton, Leixlip, Co Kildare, did not attend her scheduled hearing at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Anthony Halpin described it as the worst animal neglect case he had seen.

He convicted Morrissey in her absence under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

She was accused of not safeguarding her pet’s welfare, causing it unnecessary suffering and being reckless regarding its health and welfare in September 2021.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) had received a report about the cat in the defendant’s home.

ISPCA inspector Fiona Conlon went to the woman’s home over four days within a week, but the curtains were drawn, and there was no answer.

She outlined how she could hear the young male cat in “distress”.

However, when she returned for the final follow-up check, Morrissey was home and handed over the cat to the animal welfare inspector.

Conlon said the pet was emaciated and on the verge of death at that stage.

The ISPCA rushed it to a vet who, over four hours, tried to save the dying cat, which eventually had to be euthanised.

The cat weighed 1.8kg when the average weight was 4kg. Conlon described it as the worst cat case she had seen.

It was not let out of the house where it would have had a chance to find food or be taken in by someone else.

In addition to the photos handed into court, the animal welfare inspector had video evidence.

However, Judge Halpin remarked that he wouldn’t be able to watch the footage because the pictures shown to him made him “physically sick”.

He said the animal was starved to death, and he acceded to a request from prosecuting counsel Matthew Holmes to make an order to disqualify Morrissey from ever having an animal again.

Judge Halpin issued a bench warrant to have her arrested and brought before the court to be sentenced.

Tom Tuite

