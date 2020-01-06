Garda appeal after two boys assaulted by 'large number of juveniles' near Liffey Valley

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after two boys were assaulted by a “large group of juveniles” in Dublin last week.

The incident occurred at 5pm on Thursday 2 January at a pedestrian footbridge on the N4 near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Clondalkin.

The two boys were crossing the footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King’s Hospital when they encountered a large number of juveniles, according to a garda spokesperson.

“These juveniles approached the male youths and proceeded to assault them. One of the youths managed to break free and alert members of the public to assist.”

Source: GoogleStreetView

It understood that the group fled in the direction of the shopping centre.

The two boys suffered head and facial injuries and attended Midlands Regional Hospital. They were both later released.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are keen to speak with anyone who was walking on the pedestrian footbridge at approximately 5pm or any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.