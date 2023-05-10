Gardai begin enquires into 'alleged breaches of the Local Government Act' in Munster region

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED they are conducting enquiries in respect of “alleged breaches of the Local Government Act 2001” in the province of Munster.

It’s understood the Garda enquiries relate to the sale of land owned by Limerick County Council a number of years ago.

Responding to a query asking Gardai if they were aware of or investigating any complaint around the disposal of Limerick County Council-owned land, at an identified location, at an identified period during the 2000s, and or if Gardai were investigating any alleged breaches of the Local Government Act in respect of this, a Garda spokeswoman stated: “An Garda Síochána is carrying out an assessment, to examine whether there was any criminality involved in respect of certain matters related to alleged breaches of the Local Government Act 2001 in the Southern Garda Region.”

“This is not a criminal investigation at this time,” added the Garda spokeswoman.

The Garda Press Office did not immediately respond when asked when it became aware of the “alleged breaches” of the Act.

The Southern Garda Region covers Limerick, Kerry and Cork.