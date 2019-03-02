Two people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after €320,000 worth of drugs were seized in Limerick yesterday.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, Mayorstone Crime Unit and the Garda Armed Support Unit carried out searches at locations in the Moyross, Coonagh Lower and Castletroy areas of Limerick.

During the searches, cannabis herb and cocaine were seized with an estimated street value of €320,000.

A man (18) and a woman (47) were arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.