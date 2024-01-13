Advertisement
File photo Alamy Stock Photo
Limerick Shooting

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after shooting in Limerick city

A man in his 30s was seriously injured.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a firearms incident in Limerick City.

The incident took place in the Ballincurra Weston area this afternoon.

A man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured during the course of the incident and has been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested and detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A scene is currently held and a technical examination is ongoing.

Gardaí have asked that any persons who were in the Hyde Avenue, Crecora Avenue and Ballinacurra Weston areas of Limerick City between 4pm and 4.45pm this afternoon and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
