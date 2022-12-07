Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Advertisement

Woman and man sent for trial on charges related to alleged murder of man's son in Limerick

The district court has imposed restrictions on naming the parties in the trial

25 minutes ago 1,645 Views 0 Comments
Limerick District Court.
Limerick District Court.

A MAN AND a woman have been sent for trial on charges relating to the alleged murder of the man’s young son. 

 Limerick District Court has imposed restrictions on naming the parties, including the victim, in order to protect the identities of other children.

 At Limerick District Court yesterday Gardaí served the accused man and woman with copies of the State’s Books of Evidence and they were returned for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

The court gave each accused an “alibi warning” informing them that they had fourteen days to furnish the State with details of any defence witnesses they may wish to call at their trial.

 The woman, who has been in custody since her arrest last October, was remanded in continuing custody for her trial.

 The victim’s father, who was also arrested and charged last October, was remanded on continuing bail.

The woman is charged with one count of murder and one count of child cruelty. She did not reply when charged by Gardaí.

The man, who is accused of one count of assisting an offender, one count of child endangerment, and two counts of child cruelty, also did not reply when charged.

 At Tuesday’s court hearing the State agreed to vary the man’s bail conditions and it consented to reduce the number of times he must sign on at a Garda station from seven days a week to three days.

 The victim was found with serious injuries at a house last year and he died in hospital three days later.

 The victim’s mother has publicly called for the court to lift the order banning her and anyone else from naming her dead son, and the two accused.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie