PARLIAMENT STREET IN Dublin will be traffic-free by the summer, and Westland Row will see further restrictions on private car use, according to a report by Dublin City Council.

Dublin City Council has said the Dublin City Transport Plan, which banned private car use on some streets in Dublin beginning in August 2024, will introduce additional reduced traffic measures on Westland Row and Parliament Street this summer.

Dublin City Council’s Traffic Department – Quarter 1 Report 2025 said that there were “substantial and sustained” reductions in traffic volumes along the quays since the plan was implemented six months ago.

Parliament Street, which faces City Hall in the capital, is proposed to be traffic-free by this summer, according to this report.

It’s expected that the layout for the traffic free street will be similar to the the section between the quays and Essex Gate, and the section between Essex Gate and Lord Edward Street.

The report also said: “two way cycling will be permitted with a new link across Grattan Bridge linking up with Capel Street.”

Once works are complete on Westland Row, which are expected to take up to 10 weeks, no private cars will be permitted to turn left. Only public transport and cyclists will be able to turn left onto the street.

There will be a new right turn created from Westland Row to Pearse Street towards Ringsend.

The report also said: “All of Westland Row and Pearse Street will still be accessible by all modes with a different approach route being required for some areas.”

The report will be discussed at tonight’s council meeting.