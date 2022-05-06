COUNTING IS UNDERWAY in Northern Ireland following yesterday’s Stormont Assembly elections.

The election could see Sinn Féin become the largest party in the North for the first time ever, while Alliance is also expecting to make significant gains at the expense of the DUP.

A total of 239 candidates ran across 18 five-seater constituencies in the region, with 90 MLAs set to be elected.

An indicative voter turn out of around 54% was given by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland at 9pm last night.

The first candidates are expected to be returned by this afternoon, and you can follow below for updates throughout the day.