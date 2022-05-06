Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The first candidates are expected to be returned by this afternoon.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COUNTING IS UNDERWAY in Northern Ireland following yesterday’s Stormont Assembly elections.
The election could see Sinn Féin become the largest party in the North for the first time ever, while Alliance is also expecting to make significant gains at the expense of the DUP.
A total of 239 candidates ran across 18 five-seater constituencies in the region, with 90 MLAs set to be elected.
An indicative voter turn out of around 54% was given by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland at 9pm last night.
The first candidates are expected to be returned by this afternoon, and you can follow below for updates throughout the day.
This time around, the DUP has been regarded as playing it safe, running 30 candidates, while Sinn Féin is running 34.
Meanwhile, the UUP is running 27 candidates, the Alliance Party is running 24, the SDLP is fielding 22, TUV is putting up 19 candidates, the Green Party is running 18 and People Before Profit 12, as is Aontú, while the Workers Party is running six candidates and the PUP three.
The Irish Republican Socialist Party and the Socialist Party are each fielding two candidates, while the Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance, Resume NI and Heritage Party are each running one candidate.
There are 24 independent candidates.
Polling stations closed in NI at 10pm last night and we’ll have an official turnout figure later this morning.
An official estimate said turnout averaged at 54% across polling stations.
The DUP won 28 seats at the last Assembly elections in 2017, just ahead of Sinn Féin which returned 27 MLAs.
Next was the SDLP with 12 seats, the Ulster Unionist Party with 10 seats, Alliance with eight seats, the Green Party with two seats while People Before Profit and the TUV had one MLA each.
John Finucane, Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast and the party’s director of elections, has dismissed criticism that an Executive will be too difficult to form after this election.
“I don’t accept the premise that we are resigned to a protracted period of no executive. I don’t think that’s what the people voted for. We will know within the next few hours,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.
The ballot boxes have been opened for the count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast this morning.
239 candidates are running for 90 seats across 18 five-seater constituencies.
An indicative voter turn out of around 54% was given by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland last night.
And we’re off ! Boxes opened in Titanic Belfast @rtenews #NI22 #AE22 pic.twitter.com/iAzlwSs83r— Vincent Kearney (@vincekearney) May 6, 2022
Good morning. Orla Dwyer here starting out today’s liveblog as counting begins in the Stormont election in Northern Ireland.
The ballots are being counted but the counting is expected to run into tomorrow.
The first of the 90 MLAs are expected to be returned by this afternoon, however, so there is plenty to keep an eye on over the next few hours.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he believes it will be difficult to form an Executive in NI after this election.
“I think it’d be difficult because this has been a difficult election,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.
“And indeed we’ve seen for a number of years now a lot of polarisation on certain issues within Northern Ireland politics.”
On the NI Protocol, Coveney said: “We need to move away now from absolutist positions towards compromise and centreground where the Irish government is working in partnership with the British government and with the European Commission.
That’s the approach we’re trying to take and I hope that will be replicated in London as well.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)