GARDAÍ BELIEVE THAT ‘potential live ordnance’ sighted at the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow has been removed by unknown persons.

This ordnance is an 84mm Illumination (ILLUM) round approximately 12” long and weighing 3.1kg. It is white in colour and marked as an 84mm ILLUM round.

It was previously sighted by a member of the public in the vicinity of a public walking trail on Lugnaquilla, Glen of Imaal.

When first sighted, it was partially buried in the ground and believed to have been there for some time. However, when the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team went to retrieve the round, it was no longer there, a security source said.

A reference image of the ordnance. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

The ordnance was within the signposted Range Danger Area along Route 2. The round is used for military purposes to illuminate an area during night-time operations.

It is possible that the casing may still contain explosive and incendiary material, in which case it poses a risk of exploding and would be “significant risk” to the public.

Any members of the public who may have knowledge of this ordnance are warned not to further move or transport the ordnance, but to make urgent contact with An Garda Síochána by calling 999 / 112.

An Garda Síochána can also be contacted at Baltinglass Garda Station 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda Station.