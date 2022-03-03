#Open journalism No news is bad news

HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for an eighth day.

  • More than one million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN’s refugee agency has said.
  • Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded last week.
  • Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv continues to come under severe Russian shelling, with police and university buildings among the latest struck.
  • A senior US defence official has said the massive column of Russian military vehicles amassed north of Kyiv has “stalled”.

The Kyiv Independent is reporting that Ukraine’s air defence has shot down a Russian fighter aircraft over Irpin, a satellite city of Kyiv.

France has “strongly” urged its citizens to leave Russia if their presence there was “not essential” following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the closure of airspace between Russia and the European Union.

“In the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and following the imposition of international sanctions, we must increase our vigilance,” the foreign ministry wrote on its website.

Already on Sunday, Paris had recommended French citizens passing through Russia to leave the country.

The Ekho Moskvy radio station – a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia – is shutting down after being taken off air over its coverage of Moscow’s invasion of  Ukraine.

“By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website,” its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.

Russia on Monday blocked the Ekho website and took the station off air for spreading “deliberately false information” about the war in Ukraine.

Venediktov said Russia’s media regulator requested that Google delete Ekho Moskvy’s app from its store.

Ekho Mosvky – which is majority-owned by Russia’s energy giant Gazprom – was founded in 1990 during the final days of the Soviet Union.

It had established itself as one of the country’s leading liberal media.

The Russian military is a “ruthless invading force” which poses a danger immediately to Ukraine, but also to “wider Europe and the world”, Damian Hinds, the UK’s security minister, has told Sky News.

He said:

“How concerned am I? We are all desperately concerned.

“This is a ruthless invading force. When it comes to tactics and military strategy, I’m not going to second guess Vladimir Putin and what he might be thinking, what might be in his head.

“But we do know that this is a ruthless force, an extremely dangerous (force) obviously imminently right now for Ukraine, but actually dangerous for wider Europe and the world.

“The bravery, the tenacity of Ukraine, my God, we have all been taken aback and it is so important we do everything we can to support them in what they are doing and make sure – and this is where the sanctions, we’ve got the Economic Crime Bill, transparency and enforcement coming through on Monday in Parliament.

“It is why all these things are so important, why we absolutely need to make the regime hurt.”

Dozens of anti-war demonstrators have been detained in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Police in Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg violently dispersed protesters and detained around 100 people, an AFP journalist at the scene said last night. 

In Moscow, law enforcement closed off Red Square near the Kremlin and detained at least seven people who gathered while loudspeakers warned people from convening.

The demonstrations came hours after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for daily rallies against the military assault, saying Russia should not be a “nation of frightened cowards” and calling Putin “an insane little tsar”.

Independent monitoring group OVD-Info said that more than 7,000 people in total in Russia had been detained at demonstrations over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine that began last Thursday.

russia-ukraine-war Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg Source: Dmitri Lovetsky via PA Images

Germany will increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian invasion by sending an 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to the conflict zone, a government source has told AFP.

The government “approved further support for Ukraine”, involving the delivery of STRELA-type anti-aircraft missiles of Soviet manufacture, which were previously used by the army of communist East Germany, the source said.

In a significant u-turn this morning, the International Paralympic Committee has announced Russian and Belarusian athletes are now banned from competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

“In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus,” the IPC said in a statement.

Just yesterday, Russian athletes were given the go-ahead to compete as “neutrals” at the Winter Paralympics.

More on the Russian seizure of Kherson: 

In one of the biggest developments overnight, Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall since last week’s invasion. 

Russian “occupiers” were in “all parts” of Kherson, Ukrainian regional official Gennady Lakhuta conceded.

After a three-day siege that left Kherson short of food and medicine, and struggling to collect and bury its dead, the town’s mayor also announced he was in talks with “armed guests”.

He had “made no promises” to the invading forces, but agreed to a night curfew and restrictions on car traffic.

“So far so good. The flag flying above us is Ukrainian. And for it to stay that way, these requirements must be met,” he said in a Facebook post.

One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia’s invasion, the UN’s refugee agency has confirmed. 

“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries,” the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted, while urging “guns to fall silent” in the country.

Speaking in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service in recent hours, Zelenskyy said:

“We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people.”

The president said he “sincerely admired the heroic residents” of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces.

He added that around 9,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began a week ago. Russian, however, has Russia claimed just 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine. 

On Twitter, Zelensky wrote that he had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and “thanked him for the leadership in imposing anti-Russian sanctions”.

“Stressed the need to expand restrictive measures,” he added.

“The bombing of civilians in Ukraine must be stopped immediately.”

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here's a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:

  • Russian forces have taken the Black Sea city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a significant victory for Moscow.
  •  Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv continues to come under severe Russian shelling, with police and university buildings among the latest struck.
  • A senior US defence official says the massive column of Russian military vehicles amassed north of Kyiv has “stalled” due to fuel and food shortages, and Ukrainian resistance.
  • More than one million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN’s refugee agency says, with the number rising rapidly.
  • Russia claims 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine, its first declared death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion a week ago. The true number of casualties on each side is not known.
  • The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country had thwarted Russia’s “sneaky” plans, saying he was proud of the “heroic” resistance to Moscow’s invasion.

