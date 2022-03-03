Here are the main points to know on the eighth day of fighting in Ukraine

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy promised his country that damage to infrastructure inflicted by invading Russian forces would be repaired and that Moscow would foot the bill as the conflict continues for an eighth day.

“We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full,” Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

His comments come as over one million Ukrainians have been driven from their homes.

Kyiv is today sending a delegation to the ceasefire talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border, but has warned it will not accept “ultimatums”.

Here are the main developments you need to know today:

The UN refugee agency says one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, in the swiftest exodus of refugees this century.

this century. EU justice and home affairs ministers are meeting in Brussels today on how to address the growing wave of Ukrainian refugees.

Russian forces seized the Ukrainian city of Kherson , the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded last week. A three-day siege left it short of food and medicine.

, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded last week. A three-day siege left it short of food and medicine. Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv continues to come under severe Russian shelling, with police and university buildings among the latest struck.

continues to come under severe Russian shelling, with police and university buildings among the latest struck. Russian troops have been besieging the port city of Mariupol east of Kherson, which is without water or electricity.

east of Kherson, which is without water or electricity. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western politicians of fixating on “nuclear war” after Putin placed his strategic forces on high alert.

accused Western politicians of fixating on “nuclear war” after Putin placed his strategic forces on high alert. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning for 90 minutes, the third call between the two leaders since the war broke out last week.

has said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning for 90 minutes, the third call between the two leaders since the war broke out last week. Formula One has announced that it will be removing Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine.

has announced that it will be removing Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine. Swedish furniture giant Ikea is suspending its activities in Russia and Belarus, affecting nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites, in response to the war.

is suspending its activities in Russia and Belarus, affecting nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites, in response to the war. The Ekho Moskvy radio station – a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia – is shutting down after being taken off air over its coverage of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

radio station – a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia – is shutting down after being taken off air over its coverage of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from the Beijing Winter Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee reversed its original decision.

after the International Paralympic Committee reversed its original decision. Ireland’s charities regulator urged members of the public to make sure that their donations to Ukraine go to properly registered charities.

go to properly registered charities. And if you’re a Ukrainian travelling to Ireland, here’s what you need to know (Якщо ви – українець, який в’їжджає до Ірландії, ось що вам потрібно знати)