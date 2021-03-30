After recommendations from NPHET yesterday, the government is considering how and when to ease measures.
THE HEADLINE FROM government figures when it comes to today’s announcement is “caution”.
We’re not expecting any major easing of restrictions to be announced today, as Cabinet meets to consider NPHET’s recommendations.
Stick with us throughout the afternoon as we bring you all the latest updates.
Good afternoon, everyone.
Sean Murray here and I’ll be with you for the next while.
So, what can we expect in terms of restrictions easing next week?
As my colleagues Christina Finn and Adam Daly reported this morning, the answer to that is… not a lot.
“It is understood that expectations may need to be lowered in terms of the restrictions being eased – changes due to be announced for April are likely to be limited, though an easing of the 5km rule is anticipated to be announced.
“It’s understood that there is the worry of a further wave of Covid-19 infections if too many changes are announced at once. How the changes announced in April affect Covid-19 figures in the following weeks is likely to determine how quickly other mooted changes are rolled out in the months after.
“It is understood that the government will consider allowing more households to meet outside – with sources stating that they are acutely aware of people’s mental health at this point, and some acknowledging that such meetups are already happening.
“Reopening the construction sector is also anticipated to be announced today.”
