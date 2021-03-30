Sunshine and temperatures of 18 degrees today ... but unsettled wintry conditions ahead

IT’S GOING TO be another warm and sunny day but unsettled weather is on the way.

Met Éireann says most areas of the country will say fully dry today with spells of spring sunshine developing across much of Leinster and Munster. However, it will be cloudier across west and northwest counties.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 and 18 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain are due to affect the west and northwest tonight whilst staying largely dry elsewhere.

It will be cloudy overall tomorrow with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly affecting Atlantic counties.

Conditions will be cooler than in recent days in these areas with highest temperatures ranging between 9 and 12 degrees.

Much of Leinster and southeast Munster will remain largely dry, with some mild spells of sunshine breaking through. It will be milder in these areas, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Thursday is again expected to be largely dry with good sunshine, however, some cloud is forecast to push in from the Irish Sea with the possibility of some drizzle feeding into eastern and northeastern coastal areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Friday and Saturday will be another couple of dry days with sunshine.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday and Monday, Met Éireann says rain followed by widespread showers will push down from the north, turning wintry at times.

Conditions are to become breezy and cooler as a strengthening northerly airflow sets in with widespread frosts at night.