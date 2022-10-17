Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEW UK CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt has rolled back almost all of the tax measures within the UK Government’s mini-budget three weeks ago.
In an emergency address earlier today, he said that he would be reversing “almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan” and that the proposed basic income tax cut from 20% to 19% would not go ahead indefinitely.
Labour has been granted a House of Commons urgent question on the economic situation after Liz Truss refused to come to the House after the sacking on Friday of Kwasi Kwarteng.
It is expected to take place at 3.30pm. Hunt is then expected to address the Commons and will take questions from MPs.
Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt will respond to Labour’s Commons urgent question on Truss’s behalf at 3.30pm, Downing Street has confirmed.
Economists have already begun reining in their expectations for interest rates after Hunt took the axe to nearly all of his predecessor’s mini-budget plans.
The independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) are still the glaring omission in the UK Government’s latest announcements and markets will have to wait until the full medium-term statement on 31 October for those.
But the overall thinking is that the immediate economic calamity may have been narrowly avoided.
It is thought the Bank of England may not now need to react with such large and rapid rate hikes, which in turn will help see mortgage rates beat a retreat.
Philip Shaw, at Investec, said: “Our initial thought is that the growth outlook may be weaker but this could be tempered by the Bank rate potentially not needing to rise as far as our current forecast of 5% early next year.”
All eyes will now be on the Bank’s next rates decision on 3 November when it also provides its latest set of economic forecasts.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told Tory MPs that Liz Truss “backed him to the hilt” in tearing up her mini-budget measures and that there are more “difficult decisions” to come.
A read-out from the meeting said:
“The Chancellor held a briefing for parliamentary colleagues in the Commons at 12.30.
“The Chancellor emphasised the need for stability and said that the PM should be commended for changing tack in the face of the deteriorating global economic situation.
“He said that the PM had backed him to the hilt in making the difficult decisions of which there are more to come.
“The Chancellor said that voters look forward not back and as Conservatives we will have by far the best long-term plan for the economy.”
Jeremy Hunt is the fourth person to hold office as UK Chancellor in the space of just four months.
Downing Street earlier today sidestepped questions on whether Truss will be resigning and said the Prime Minister remains “focused on delivery”.
Asked about the possibility, her official spokesperson told reporters:
“You heard from the Prime Minister on Friday. She’s working very closely with the Chancellor and they discussed the package which the Chancellor is setting out today.
“As she said on Friday, she is focused on delivery.”
Pressed on what is left for Truss to deliver on given the ripping up of her leadership campaign promises, the official said she and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “agree that it’s vitally important” that she delivers on her mission for “going for growth”, including investment zones and boosting the UK’s energy supply.
“There is a raft of work that the Government is delivering on and the Prime Minister is leading on.”
Truss remains under immense pressure today, with some Tory MPs calling for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.
She sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.
The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation yesterday.
In a tweet after Hunt’s statement, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss backed her Chancellor, saying that the Government was “addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions”.
“We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom.”
The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 17, 2022
We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/P3yglx6efZ
Labour has been granted a House of Commons urgent question on the economic situation after Liz Truss refused to come to the House after the sacking on Friday of Kwasi Kwarteng.
It is expected to take place at 3.30pm. Hunt is then expected to address the Commons and will take questions from MPs.
Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt will respond to Labour’s Commons urgent question on Truss’s behalf at 3.30pm, Downing Street has confirmed.
The British Prime Minister’s decision to send Mordaunt, her former Tory leadership rival, is likely to raise further questions about her authority.
Right, so what exactly did Hunt announce earlier today?
In his emergency statement earlier today, Hunt said that he would be reversing “almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan” and that the proposed basic income tax cut from 20% to 19% would not go ahead indefinitely.
“We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation,” said Hunt.
“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates.”
On the income tax reversal, Hunt said:
“At a time when markets are rightly demanding commitment to sustainable public finances. It is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.
“So I decided that the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20% and it will do so indefinitely until economic circumstances allow for it to be cut,” Hunt added.
Hunt said that these measures are expected to raise £32 billion (€37 billion) a year.
Hunt also confirmed that the UK’s energy price guarantee would only remain in its current form until April due to its massive cost.
The new chancellor said that after April, the scheme will be reviewed to find a cheaper alternative that will be more targeted to support “those in need”.
Hunt also confirmed that there would be cuts in spending, saying that there would need to be “difficult decisions”.
“There will be more difficult decisions, I’m afraid, on both tax and spending as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term.
“All departments will need to redouble their efforts to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut.”
Good afternoon, Hayley Halpin here.
It’s another tumultuous today for UK politics.
This morning, new UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced plans to roll back almost all of the tax measures within the UK Government’s mini-budget three weeks ago.
Labour has been granted a House of Commons urgent question on the economic situation after Liz Truss refused to come to the House after the sacking on Friday of Kwasi Kwarteng.
It is expected to take place at 3.30pm. Hunt is then expected to address the Commons and will take questions from MPs.
Stick with us for the next few hours as I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments, and bringing you up to speed on what’s happened so far today, throughout the afternoon.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
COMMENTS (2)