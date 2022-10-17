NEW UK CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt has rolled back almost all of the tax measures within the UK Government’s mini-budget three weeks ago.

In an emergency address earlier today, he said that he would be reversing “almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan” and that the proposed basic income tax cut from 20% to 19% would not go ahead indefinitely.

Labour has been granted a House of Commons urgent question on the economic situation after Liz Truss refused to come to the House after the sacking on Friday of Kwasi Kwarteng.

It is expected to take place at 3.30pm. Hunt is then expected to address the Commons and will take questions from MPs.

Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt will respond to Labour’s Commons urgent question on Truss’s behalf at 3.30pm, Downing Street has confirmed.