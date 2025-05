A TOTAL OF 80,150 inspections of private rental accommodation were carried out by local authorities in Ireland last year – marking a 26% increase on the year prior.

Minister for Housing James Browne announced the record-breaking figures today. Local authorities’ inspection teams have been allocated €10.5 million for 2025 to allow them to carry out further inspections.

Overall, the number of inspections conducted has quadrupled in recent years. In the period 2005 to 2017, inspection levels were averaging out at 20,000 a year.

Browne said that regardless of where tenants are living, it is important that their accommodation meets required standards. He said that he wants “robust inspections” to continue.

“We want to ensure that rental tenants are afforded standards which ensure requirements such as adequate heating, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety measures are met. It’s the basics – and it is what renters should be able to expect from every landlord,” Browne said.

He praised the local authorities for the significant increase in inspections completed and said that the additional funding will help achieve the government’s “ambitious” inspection targets.

The minimum standards for rental accommodation are prescribed in the Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations 2019 and specify requirements in relation to a range of matters, such as structural repair, sanitary facilities, heating, ventilation, natural light, fire safety and the safety of gas, oil and electrical installations.

These regulations apply to all properties let or available for let. All landlords have a legal obligation to ensure that their rented properties comply with the standards set down in the Regulations.

Cork City Council carried out the largest number of inspections – 17,559 – while Longford County Council carried out the least: 280.

Of the 62,085 dwellings inspected, 37,800 did not meet the regulatory requirements on the first inspection. 55,310 Improvement Letters were issued to landlords for improvements on the property to be carried out, and 2,330 Improvement Notices were served on landlords.

210 Prohibition Notices were served on landlords, which means they are not able to let the property until the necessary improvements have been carried out. Letting a property while under a prohibition notice can lead to prosecution.

Ten separate legal actions on landlords were initiated as a result of the inspections: five in Donegal, two in Dublin city, one in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, and two in Wicklow.