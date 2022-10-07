Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 7 October 2022
Locals advised to stay indoors and close windows after Athy fire

Extensive damage has been caused to an industrial unit and firefighters remain at the scene.

By Diarmuid Pepper Friday 7 Oct 2022, 3:27 PM
51 minutes ago 2,845 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5887224
Image: Google Maps
EXTENSIVE DAMAGE HAS been caused to an industrial unit in Kildare after a fire broke out overnight.

Kildare Fire Service was alerted to the fire just before 2am at a premises on Kilkenny Road in Athy.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and up to five fire stations have been in attendance at varying times since.

Although there has been extensive damage to the property, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished by Fire Services in the early hours of this morning but Kildare Fire Service continues to have a presence at the site to deal with ongoing firefighting issues.

Due to ongoing smoke plumes visible in Athy, all persons in the affected area are advised to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed. 

Kildare County Council has advised anybody in the affected area and those with underlying health condition who may feel unwell as a result of the ongoing incident to seek medical assistance.

Meanwhile, gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

