Locals advised to stay indoors and close windows after Athy fire

Google Street View of the industrial unit damaged in the fire.

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE HAS been caused to an industrial unit in Kildare after a fire broke out overnight.

Kildare Fire Service was alerted to the fire just before 2am at a premises on Kilkenny Road in Athy.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and up to five fire stations have been in attendance at varying times since.

Although there has been extensive damage to the property, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished by Fire Services in the early hours of this morning but Kildare Fire Service continues to have a presence at the site to deal with ongoing firefighting issues.

Due to ongoing smoke plumes visible in Athy, all persons in the affected area are advised to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed.

Kildare County Council has advised anybody in the affected area and those with underlying health condition who may feel unwell as a result of the ongoing incident to seek medical assistance.

Meanwhile, gardaí say investigations are ongoing.