LOCALS BLOCKED TWO service vehicles from entering Castletown House estate in Co Kildare this morning in a tense but peaceful stand-off over the Office of Public Works (OPW’s) controversial decision to send vehicles down a pedestrian path.

Protesters say Lime Avenue, which links Castletown House to Celbridge village, is not suitable for vehicles. The OPW attempted to begin sending service traffic down the path today, sparking a peaceful confrontation at the gate, with gardaí in attendance.

The OPW announced on Friday that they would begin using the route for work vehicles this week. The path is heavily used by locals.

The first service vehicle, a black van, attempted to enter around 10.30am but was stopped by local protesters.

A traffic cone was placed at the gate, and locals stood in front of the entrance, preventing access.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the protest. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

Local representatives – including Kildare North TDs Naoise Ó Cearúil and Aidan Farrelly, as well as Labour councillor Rupert Heather and Social Democrats councillors Nuala Killeen and Claire O’Rourke – joined the protest. Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after, with at least five officers present.

Later, another service vehicle, a jeep owned by Burlington Engineering Limited, also unsuccessfully attempted to enter the estate via the same entrance.

Tensions around the entrance have been ongoing since 2023, when the M4 access point and Castletown’s main car park were closed.

The OPW then proposed using Lime Avenue for public vehicle access and a new car park – plans which were met with strong opposition from community groups such as the Save Castletown Gate Protectors.

Initially, the OPW suggested vehicles would be escorted on foot to ensure safety. That plan has since changed to using a small diesel buggy, a decision criticised by campaigners who say it increases risks for children and wheelchair users.

A buggy was parked at the other side of the entrance to guide the service vehicle today. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

Speaking at today’s protest, local campaigner Niall McCarthy said that there was “no community engagement”.

“Services are absolutely welcome, but it has to be done safely. It can’t be to the detriment of the community,” McCarthy told The Journal.

McCarthy described a recent OPW meeting with campaigners as a “box-ticking exercise”, claiming the OPW did not negotiate in good faith.

'Gate Protector' protestors Niall McCarthy and Amanda O'Leary. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

Fellow protester Amanda O’Leary added that gardaí were called today only after it became clear the demonstrators would not stand down.

“The OPW wants to normalise vehicles on Lime Avenue,” she said.

“It’ll start with service vehicles and end with buses and cars. It’s shameful that a state body can do this to a community.”

Gardaí issued a statement confirming their continued presence at Castletown House “to ensure the rights of all affected are upheld” and pledged to use “appropriate and proportionate” measures to maintain public order.

By midday, both the service vehicle and gardaí had left the scene, prompting celebrations from protesters.

Local councillors Nuala Killeen and Claire O’Rourke visited Leixlip Garda Station afterwards to discuss the police presence.

Killeen later told The Journal that the OPW now wishes to begin a mediation process with the local community regarding the use of Lime Avenue.

The OPW has been contacted for comment.