Woman who drowned trying to save son laid to rest in Cavan

A YOUNG MOTHER who drowned while attempting to save her child who was in difficulty in the water has been laid to rest following a funeral mass in Co Cavan this afternoon.

Mother of two, Natasha Core, who was in her late twenties died on Wednesday following a tragic accident. Natasha jumped in to the water after she noticed that her eldest son was experiencing problems whilst out swimming in Loch Gowna.

Natasha, of Loch View, Loch Gowna, managed to rescue the nine-year-old boy but she got into difficulties herself and drowned.

Her body was recovered following an emergency operation involving the Fire Services and the Civil Defence. The Dublin based coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 also provided assistance in the wake of the tragedy.

The body of the deceased was found at around 9.30pm on Wednesday. A postmortem was subsequently carried out at Navan Hospital. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s partner Joseph Donohoe has paid tribute to her on Facebook.

“I hope you get the best bed in heaven because you deserve it. You were the best mother to the boys anyone could ask for. I love you Tasha, until we meet again.”

Natasha is survived by her father Kevin Mooney, her mother Lorraine Core, her ‘adored sons’; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mother Sandra.

Her funeral cortege departed Lakelands Funeral Home today at 12.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for requiem Mass at 1pm.