#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Sunday 25 July 2021
Advertisement

Woman who drowned trying to save son laid to rest in Cavan

Natasha Core, who was in her late twenties, died on Wednesday following a tragic accident.

By Olivia Kelleher Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 3:30 PM
28 minutes ago 6,841 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5505455
Image: RIP.ie
Image: RIP.ie

A YOUNG MOTHER who drowned while attempting to save her child who was in difficulty in the water has been laid to rest following a funeral mass in Co Cavan this afternoon.

Mother of two, Natasha Core, who was in her late twenties died on Wednesday following a tragic accident. Natasha jumped in to the water after she noticed that her eldest son was experiencing problems whilst out swimming in Loch Gowna.

Natasha, of Loch View, Loch Gowna, managed to rescue the nine-year-old boy but she got into difficulties herself and drowned.

Her body was recovered following an emergency operation involving the Fire Services and the Civil Defence. The Dublin based coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 also provided assistance in the wake of the tragedy.

The body of the deceased was found at around 9.30pm on Wednesday. A postmortem was subsequently carried out at Navan Hospital. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s partner Joseph Donohoe has paid tribute to her on Facebook.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I hope you get the best bed in heaven because you deserve it. You were the best mother to the boys anyone could ask for. I love you Tasha, until we meet again.”

Natasha is survived by her father Kevin Mooney, her mother Lorraine Core, her ‘adored sons’; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mother Sandra.

Her funeral cortege departed Lakelands Funeral Home today at 12.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for requiem Mass at 1pm.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie