Over €1 million worth of jewellery stolen from home in London

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE is investigating a high-value burglary at a house in Haringey in London where more than €1 million worth of jewels were stolen.

Police were called to the home on Hampstead Lane on Thursday after the burglary which happened at around 5pm.

A woman in her 30s was in the house with her children when she realised an unknown number of suspects had broken in.

They made off via a first floor window with an array of jewellery, designer clothing and a substantial amount of cash.

Detective inspector Paul Ridley, who’s leading the investigation, said: “Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime and the effect is often compounded further when the occupants are at home.

“This is an aggravating feature of this case as the victim was present with her young children when the burglars have forced entry, scaling the wall of the mansion and brazenly ransacking the premises.