This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €1 million worth of jewellery stolen from home in London

Burglars made off with jewellery, designer clothes and a substantial amount of cash from the home in Haringey.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 7:39 AM
7 minutes ago 560 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896751
Image: Met Police
Image: Met Police

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE is investigating a high-value burglary at a house in Haringey in London where more than €1 million worth of jewels were stolen.

Police were called to the home on Hampstead Lane on Thursday after the burglary which happened at around 5pm. 

A woman in her 30s was in the house with her children when she realised an unknown number of suspects had broken in.

They made off via a first floor window with an array of jewellery, designer clothing and a substantial amount of cash.

Detective inspector Paul Ridley, who’s leading the investigation, said: “Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime and the effect is often compounded further when the occupants are at home.

“This is an aggravating feature of this case as the victim was present with her young children when the burglars have forced entry, scaling the wall of the mansion and brazenly ransacking the premises.

Many of these are very distinctive and rare including the necklace, ring and earrings. I would ask anyone who has been offered this jewellery, including private collectors or jeweller’s; or seen these items for sale anywhere to report it to us immediately.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie