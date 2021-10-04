#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 October 2021
London Metropolitan Police officer due in court charged with rape

The officer is stationed with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 9:34 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A SERVING METROPOLITAN Police officer is expected to appear in court later charged with rape.

Pc David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, will appear via video link at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Scotland Yard said Carrick, who is based within the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.

The officer was off-duty in Hertfordshire at the time of the alleged rape, the Met said.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the alleged offence is reported to have occurred on September 4 2020 in St Albans.

Carrick was arrested on Saturday by Hertfordshire Constabulary and suspended the same day by the Metropolitan Police.

The force said it awaits the outcome of criminal proceedings, adding that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said Carrick remains in custody.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

“I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too.

“Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”

Malcom McHaffie, the chief crown prosecutor of CPS Thames and Chiltern, said on Sunday: “The CPS has today authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 46, with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a woman on the night of 4 September 2020.”

He added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Press Association

