MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN advised to avoid the M11 southbound in Co Wicklow after a lorry overturned on the road earlier today.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the road traffic incident where an overturned lorry is blocking the carriageway between Junction 15 and 16.

The M11 is closed to traffic from Junction 14 at Coynes Cross as a result.

Local diversions are in place and gardaí have asked motorists to take alternative routes and expect long delays in the area.

According to LiveDrive, there are delays of up to two and a half hours.

❌ M11 southbound ❌



To assist with traffic management, the M11 is now closed from J14 (Coynes Cross), following this collision. Traffic is advised to take the R772 into Ashford. Severe delays remain from J13 (Newtownmountkennedy).@DublinCityFM@DCCTraffic@TFIupdates — LiveDrive (@LiveDrive) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Wicklow County Council said a full road closure will be required to facilitate the clean-up and recovery.