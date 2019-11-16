Two men to appear in court in Longford after Gardaí seize drugs worth €72,000

Gardaí say that the drugs seized were worth €72,000.

TWO MEN WILL appear in court this evening after Gardaí seized cocaine worth an estimated €72,000.

The men, aged in their 30s, will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening.

On Friday, Gardaí searched an apartment in Granard and found the cocaine. The men were arrested and detained at Granard Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said that the operation is part of “ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related criminal activity in the Longford area”.