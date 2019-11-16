This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men to appear in court in Longford after Gardaí seize drugs worth €72,000

The men will appear before Longford District Court this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 5:40 PM
Gardaí say that the drugs seized were worth €72,000.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO MEN WILL appear in court this evening after Gardaí seized cocaine worth an estimated €72,000. 

The men, aged in their 30s, will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening. 

On Friday, Gardaí searched an apartment in Granard and found the cocaine. The men were arrested and detained at Granard Garda station. 

A Garda spokesperson said that the operation is part of “ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related criminal activity in the Longford area”.

Dominic McGrath
