Dublin: 4 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Gardaí to step up patrols of flashpoint areas after shots fired at house in Longford

A number of shots were fired at a house on Thursday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 17 Feb 2020, 12:05 AM
52 minutes ago 2,070 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007487
Armed gardaí on the streets of Longford last year.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Armed gardaí on the streets of Longford last year.
Armed gardaí on the streets of Longford last year.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD are to step up patrols after the latest shooting incident related to an ongoing feud in the town. 

A number of shots were fired at a house in the Annaly Gardens area of Longford on Thursday evening. 

Gardaí said three people were in the house at the time, but no one was injured. 

However, damage was caused to the front door of the house.

Garda ballistic specialists carried out work at the house and the bullet fragments will now be analysed to try and identify the weapon used. 

Gardaí policing the region now fear that this incident will result in the resumption of serious feud violence which has plagued the area for the last two years. 

The gangs at the centre of the feud aren’t based in the town itself, but many of the flashpoints of the dispute have been in and around the greater Longford Town area. 

The feud has its roots in a disagreement between two families belonging to the Traveller community.

In recent months, there had been a significant reduction in the amount of violence in the area and it had appeared that the two sides had reached some form of agreement. 

Moreover, several successful arrests and prosecutions have seen many formerly active members of the warring gangs less willing to engage in violent behaviour. 

The last few violent incidents involved shots being fired at houses, but they were usually empty at the time of the incidents. 

However, the fact that three people were at home at the time of Thursday’s shooting creates more tension, security sources said.

“This could be seen as someone actively trying to injure or kill someone rather than sending a message,” a source said. 

As a result of Thursday’s shooting, gardaí based in Longford will be carrying out more scheduled patrols of the feud flashpoints. 

Gardaí based in neighbouring districts which have seen small outbreaks of violence linked to the feud have also been informed. 

A policing plan is already in place to deal with the feud.  

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

