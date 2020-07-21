Your evening longread: Found as a baby wrapped in his mum's coat - the search to find his family

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Found as a baby

Tony May was found abandoned by the River Thames in London in the middle of World War 2. It took 70 years before he found out who his parents were.

(BBC, approx 20 mins reading time)

Tony only discovered he had been found as a baby on his wedding day, at the age of 23.”My dad sidled over to me after the service,” he says. “He told me that when I got back from my honeymoon he’d have an envelope for me with my exam passes and adoption order. He said: ‘There’s a word on it that you might not know, the word foundling. Just letting you know.’ I didn’t twig for ages what it meant. It was much later that I realised I’d been abandoned.”