Your evening longread: What happened on a visit to the world's tallest man

World’s tallest man

An older longread from 2005, about a visit to the Ukraine to meet the world’s tallest man, Leonid S.

(GQ, approx 30 mins reading time)

“Dobryi den,” he said again. Good day. As if he’d been waiting. He was smiling as he undid the gate, teeth like mah-jongg tiles. He was tall. The top of my head reached only to his elbows. And he was wide. On his own, he was a walking family of four, maybe five. My hand instinctively shot out, and he hesitated, then took it. Hand in hand, mine vanished in his like a small goldfish. He seemed to measure its weight a moment, considered its smallness, then squeezed. Yes, ouch—without realizing it, trying to be gentle—very hard! His palm was too wide to clasp fingers around. Meanwhile, he was crushing certain fine bones I didn’t realize I had.