Your evening longread: How a cat led to the capture of mobster Whitey Bulger

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Whitey Bulger

This piece from 2013 tells the story of how Whitey Bulger got found out. The Irish-American gangster died in 2018.

(Boston Globe, approx 25 mins reading time)

With a phone call to the FBI, Bjornsdottir ended one of the longest and most expansive manhunts in FBI history and brought Bulger home to face charges that he had killed 19 people, some of whose bodies were unearthed while the gangster was posing as a retiree in Southern California.