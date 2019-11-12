This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New tweets emerge of Fianna Fáil's Lorraine Clifford-Lee using offensive term 'pikey'

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Examiner, the senator said that what she did was “wrong” and that she was sorry.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 7:12 PM
1 hour ago 10,541 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4889103
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

MORE HISTORICAL TWEETS sent by Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee have emerged where she repeatedly uses the term “pikey” in a derogatory manner. 

Clifford-Lee has come under fire in recent days over tweets she sent in the past in which she used the words “Traveller” and “knacker” in a negative sense. 

The senator has claimed that the tweets are being used as part of a smear campaign. She is a by-election candidate for Dublin Fingal after the Dáil seat was vacated by Clare Daly, who was elected as an MEP in May. 

In one of the Twitter posts that have emerged tonight, which were first reported by the Irish Independent, the senator says:

“Cheryl has a new hair colour and has gotten rid of the pikey extensions at long last. Yawn. Why do people find this woman interesting?!”

image Source: Twitter

A number of tweets from 2011 and 2012 that had been on Clifford-Lee’s Twitter page have been removed since the first derogatory tweets were reported on. 

These included a post from May 2012 in which she said: “FG have some real racist beauties, don’t they”.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Examiner that was published at 6.40pm, Clifford-Lee said that she would like to apologise “face-to-face” to the Travelling community.

She said what she did was “wrong” and she was “sorry from the bottom of my heart”.

Related Read

11.11.19 Fianna Fáil senator apologises for derogatory tweets that she says were 'taken out of context'

In response to the new tweets, a Fianna Fáil spokesperson sent the same statement that was sent in response to the first tweets, adding that this was still the party’s position. 

This statement said that Clifford-Lee “wrote these tweets in a personal capacity many years ago. It was before she was elected or became a member of the parliamentary party”.

“It is party policy for some time that each member is responsible for their own tweets. The Fianna Fáil party does not condone these tweets and believe they were inappropriate.”

“However, Senator Clifford-Lee has acknowledged her mistakes, has apologised and deeply regrets them,” it said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie