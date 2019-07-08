This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí find weapons after dispersing large crowd of youths outside Dublin venue

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident outside the venue.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 8 Jul 2019, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 17,384 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4714950
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man and located a number of weapons outside a music venue in Dublin city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning after an altercation involving a large group of young men.

The incident occurred at 1am yesterday outside the Lost Lane venue, formerly Lillies Bordello, on Adam Court, where many revelers from the Longitude festival were in attendance. 

A large group of young men tried to gain entrance to the venue and there was an altercation outside. Gardaí attended the scene and the crowd quickly dispersed. 

A man in his early 20s was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. 

Gardaí also said they located and seized “a number of offensive weapons” after the youths left the scene.

African music artists Naira Marley was due to perform at Lost Lane on Saturday night but Dublin Live reports the venue was cleared out by gardaí before he came on stage.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into this incident are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie