Gardaí find weapons after dispersing large crowd of youths outside Dublin venue

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man and located a number of weapons outside a music venue in Dublin city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning after an altercation involving a large group of young men.

The incident occurred at 1am yesterday outside the Lost Lane venue, formerly Lillies Bordello, on Adam Court, where many revelers from the Longitude festival were in attendance.

A large group of young men tried to gain entrance to the venue and there was an altercation outside. Gardaí attended the scene and the crowd quickly dispersed.

A man in his early 20s was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí also said they located and seized “a number of offensive weapons” after the youths left the scene.

African music artists Naira Marley was due to perform at Lost Lane on Saturday night but Dublin Live reports the venue was cleared out by gardaí before he came on stage.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into this incident are ongoing.