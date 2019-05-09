'Heavy delays' to Luas red line services due to issue with overhead wires this morning

DISRUPTION TO THE Luas red line has been caused by an issue with overhead wires in Dublin city this morning.

The red line was only travelling as far as Smithfield, with no services running to Connolly station or The Point, for a period of time this morning.

The Luas Twitter page has since said that the full line has been restored but is experiencing “heavy delays” as a result.

Operators said the company is “doing our utmost to restore a full line as soon as possible”.

Dublin Bus is accepting Luas tickets for the duration of the disruption.

This is the second day in a row the red line has experienced issues following a power failure yesterday.

Trams between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart stops were suspended for the morning.