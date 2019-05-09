This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Heavy delays' to Luas red line services due to issue with overhead wires this morning

Dublin Bus is accepting Luas tickets for the duration of the disruption.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:53 AM
16 minutes ago 1,118 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4625964

Updated 17 minutes ago

DISRUPTION TO THE Luas red line has been caused by an issue with overhead wires in Dublin city this morning. 

The red line was only travelling as far as Smithfield, with no services running to Connolly station or The Point, for a period of time this morning. 

The Luas Twitter page has since said that the full line has been restored but is experiencing “heavy delays” as a result. 

Operators said the company is “doing our utmost to restore a full line as soon as possible”.

Dublin Bus is accepting Luas tickets for the duration of the disruption. 

This is the second day in a row the red line has experienced issues following a power failure yesterday. 

Trams between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart stops were suspended for the morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

