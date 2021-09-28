Disruption to the Luas Red Line following incident

THE LUAS OPERATORS have said there are no red line services this morning between Blackhorse and The Point due to an incident.

Transdev said they were running a red line service between Blackhorse and Tallaght/Saggart – while passengers can use their Luas tickets on Dublin Bus.

Meanwhile on the Greenline there are “essential engineering works there are no Northbound trams running from Phibsborough Luas Stop from Monday 27 September to 8 October.

“You will not be able to get on of off a tram at Phibsborough Northbound platform. Please use Cabra or Grangegorman Luas stops for Northbound travel. Phibsborough Southbound platform is not affected by these works.

“We thank Luas Green Line customers for your patience and cooperation during these essential engineering works,” the company said.