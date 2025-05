TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to 18-year-old Luke Silles, who passed away yesterday following a swimming accident last week.

The young man was a sixth year student at CBS The Green in Tralee.

Last Saturday, Luke was reported to have been enjoying the good weather Fenit in Co Kerry when an accident left him unconscious and he was pulled from the water. He was brought to hospital where he was in critical condition until yesterday, when he passed away.

Advertisement

His local club, Ballymacelligott GAA, said that a “dark cloud” had set in yesterday with his passing.

“Luke was sporting, witty, smart and roguish. He was called early by our creator at just 18 years of age,” the club said. “His family and our club have been denied a great man.”

On Monday, his school had described Luke as “a valued part of our school family — his kindness, good humour, and bright spirit leave a mark on everyone he meets.”

In a statement to The Kerryman earlier this week, Luke’s father Tony Silles said that the family were “overwhelmed” with the love and support they had received while Luke was in hospital.