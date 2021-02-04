#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 4 February 2021
Advertisement

'Another woman failed by the State': TDs ask why women with cervical cancer continue to be dragged through court

Lynsey Bennett, who has two young daughters, had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016 but each time was told they were negative.

By Christina Finn Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 1:44 PM
30 minutes ago 2,460 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5345167
Lynsey Bennett speaking outside court yesterday.
Image: RTE NEWS
Lynsey Bennett speaking outside court yesterday.
Lynsey Bennett speaking outside court yesterday.
Image: RTE NEWS

THE GOVERNMENT WILL again advise the State Claims Agency to settle cervical cancer cases when negligence isn’t disputed “quickly and sensitively”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said today.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Labour’s Alan Kelly raised the case of Lynsey Bennett, a 32-year-old woman who is seriously ill with cancer who settled her case against the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

Speaking outside court yesterday, Ms Bennett said she could now “focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can”.

Her case was due to start at the High Court today but was settled through mediation.

Ms Bennett, who has two young daughters, had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016 but each time was told they were negative.

After her last smear test in 2016, she was told no abnormalities were found and she would be called for routine testing in three years time.

Eleven months later she went to her GP with bleeding, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer, requiring a hysterectomy, according to RTÉ

In 2018, her cancer returned and she is now seriously ill.

Doherty asked about the promise Varadkar made about women not being dragged through the courts.

Varadkar had pledged in 2018 that no woman caught up in the CervicalCheck cancer screening scandal would have to go to court. 

The Tánaiste said at the time when he made that commitment he believed and hoped that it would be possible to settle all cases by mediation or negotiation out of court, but he said that has not been the case on more than one occasion.

Kelly said: “My heart dropped, I think everybody in the nation who watched that video, Leas Cathoirleach, of Lynsey outside the court, I mean, it was another woman failed by the State.”

“Why is she being dragged through the High Court, fighting,” he said, stating that she should be spending her time with her two daughters.

Kelly said there are over 200 such cases lining up to come before the High Court, and called on the government to appeal to the State Claims Agency to settle, particularly in cases where there is negligence admitted.

Related Reads

18.01.21 Why is CervicalCheck using HPV tests instead of testing for all smear abnormalities?
10.12.20 CervicalCheck director urges women to trust screening service after 'tough couple of years'

He called for the agency to act in a “humane” way, and allow these women spend their precious time with their families, and not in court. 

Varadkar said his thoughts are with Lynsey and her daughters today. 

“I hope that her treatment goes as well as possible, that she gets as much time as possible with her daughters,” he said. 

The case was settled, he said, but added that he wished it could have been settled sooner. 

“Can the state claims agency be directed to deal with cases in a humane and quick way where negligence is not disputed, the answer to your question is yes,” he said, stating that he has done so before. 

“I’m sure we can re emphasise and reiterate that point,” he said. Issues might arise when there is a dispute, where doctors say they did not read the slide incorrectly, added Varadkar.

Kelly also raised the matter of women not being able to get appointments for their smear tests carried out under Level 5 restrictions. 

The Labour leader said a list of clinics that are carrying out smear tests should be published on the CervicalCheck website, as there are GPs still delivering the service.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Varadkar said he would take up that suggestion, urging women to make their appointment as screening can save lives. 

Speaking outside court yesterday, Ms Bennett said: ”I stand here today extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me and the girls since my first diagnosis in 2017 – my family, friends, strangers, and of course my legal team.

“I send my love to all the women and their families who have fought and continue to fight our heartbreaking illness.

“I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

“To my daughters, Zoe and Haley, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember Mammy loves you.”

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie