How many drivers were hit with fines totalling €266k for not paying M50 tolls? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

192: The number of garda stations, out of 565, that have had additional gardaí assigned since 2015, while there’s been no change in staffing levels in 240 stations.

28: The number of motorists who have been hit with fines totalling €266,000 after failing to turn up to court to face charges for repeatedly dodging M50 tolls.

€465,000: The amount of money raised at an event at the 3arena for the rehabilitation trust of injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox.

30.5: The percentage of female candidates Fine Gael is running in the General Election, the lowest percentage across all parties.

£1,000: The scheduled pay increase that leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland have asked to be deferred following backlash from the public.

19: The number of Limousin cattle stolen from a farm in the Battleford Road area of Armagh this week.

€250,000: The cost of the facelift the Irish naval vessel the LÉ Róisín is to undergo as Ireland’s Naval Service works to upgrade its fleet.

23,000: The number of people who have applied for a job running three guest cottages and a coffee shop on the Great Blasket Island, just off Co Kerry.