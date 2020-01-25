This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many drivers were hit with fines totalling €266k for not paying M50 tolls? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of people who have applied for a job on the Great Blasket Island.

By Adam Daly Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 7:09 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

192: The number of garda stations, out of 565, that have had additional gardaí assigned since 2015, while there’s been no change in staffing levels in 240 stations.

28: The number of motorists who have been hit with fines totalling €266,000 after failing to turn up to court to face charges for repeatedly dodging M50 tolls.

€465,000: The amount of money raised at an event at the 3arena for the rehabilitation trust of injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox. 

30.5: The percentage of female candidates Fine Gael is running in the General Election, the lowest percentage across all parties. 

£1,000: The scheduled pay increase that leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland have asked to be deferred following backlash from the public.

19: The number of Limousin cattle stolen from a farm in the Battleford Road area of Armagh this week. 

€250,000: The cost of the facelift the Irish naval vessel the LÉ Róisín is to undergo as Ireland’s Naval Service works to upgrade its fleet. 

23,000: The number of people who have applied for a job running three guest cottages and a coffee shop on the Great Blasket Island, just off Co Kerry. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

