Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Dublin's Macken Street closed as emergency services respond to incident

Traffic is heavy in the area and a number of diversions are in place.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 2 May 2019, 8:07 AM
1 hour ago 19,920 Views No Comments
Macken Street
Image: Google Street View
Macken Street
Macken Street
Image: Google Street View

DUBLIN’S MACKEN STREET has been closed to traffic as emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

The street has been closed in both directions between Pearse Street and the south quays as gardaí and members of Dublin Fire Brigade attend the scene.

Traffic is heavy in the area as a result of the closure, and motorists travelling in the area can expect to face delays.

AA Roadwatch reports that southbound delays on the route are tailing back to Seville Place, while Live Drive has tweeted that northbound traffic on Macken Street is being diverted at Pearse Street.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

