Tuesday 20 September 2022
Madeleine McCann’s parents lose legal battle over Portuguese detective’s comments

The three-year-old vanished during a family holiday to Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 9:34 AM
File photo of Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.
THE PARENTS OF Madeleine McCann have lost the latest stage of their legal battle over comments made by a retired Portuguese detective claiming they were involved in her disappearance.

Lawyers for Kate and Gerry McCann argued that Portuguese authorities had breached their right to respect for a private and family life in the way the courts there dealt with their libel claims against Goncalo Amaral.

He claimed in a book, TV documentary and newspaper interview that the McCanns were involved in their daughter Madeleine’s disappearance.

In a judgment published on Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights found that the couple’s reputation had been damaged by the fact that they were made official suspects in the case for a short time, rather than Amaral’s comments.

The McCanns now have three months to appeal against the decision.

Their three-year-old daughter vanished during a family holiday to Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

Earlier this year German investigators found new evidence against the prime suspect in her disappearance, a prosecutor revealed in an interview on Portuguese television.

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials in April as a 15-year legal deadline approached, and he has been under investigation by German officials for two years.

In May the McCanns said it was essential they find out the truth as they marked the 15th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

