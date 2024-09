MAGGIE SMITH, THE Oscar-winning British actress best known for her roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 89.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said she died in hospital this morning.

In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

Advertisement

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.