Here are the main points to know on the fifteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A man rides a bicycle in front of an apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL LEADERS AND Ukraine have accused Russia of a “barbaric” attack on a children’s hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, as civilians continued to bear the brunt of the conflict two weeks into Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 35,000 civilians had managed to flee cities under Russian attack yesterday, but there was little relief in Mariupol where the mayor said relentless bombardment had killed over 1,200 civilians in the nine-day siege.

Here are the main points you need to know today:

The Journal’s Niall O’Connor will be reporting from the Polish border and in the frontier town of Przemysl.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described an attack on a maternity hospital and children's ward in Mariupol as a war crime. At least 17 women were injured in the attack. Women were in labour inside the hospital, Ukraine said.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been added to the UK sanction list, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced this morning.

High-level peace talks are due to take place today in Turkey between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Yesterday, at least 35,000 civilians were able to leave the cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia has confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets – often called vacuum bombs – in Ukraine and is also "likely" deploying private mercenaries.

Residents of Orwell Road in Dublin, where the Russian embassy is based, are expected to be consulted on a proposal to change the name of to Independent Ukraine Road.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is travelling to France this morning for an informal summit of the European Council, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine set to be at the top of the agenda.

A Conservative MP in the UK has been accused by a senior colleague of spouting "utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile" over Ukrainian refugees.