US reeling after storming of Capitol: Here are the main points you need to know this morning

Pro-Trump protesters inside the US Capitol building Source: Michael Nigro/Sipa USA via PA Images

CHAOS DESCENDED ON the US Capitol yesterday after scores of Trump supporters stormed the building.

The complex went into lockdown, with politicians inside, as a protest by pro-Trump supporters became a mob which broke into the building and occupied offices.

The violence also broke out as the US Senate and House was in the midst of approving the electoral college votes of all 50 states and rubber-stamping November’s election result.

Biden’s win has since been officially certified after politicians resumed their proceedings overnight.

This morning, Trump released a statement on the electoral certification, saying there will be an “orderly transition” on 20 January, but added that he “totally disagrees” with the outcome of the election.

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:



“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our... — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know about what happened in Washington DC last night, overnight and this morning:

The day began with a pro-Trump rally in the city, where the President addressed the crowd and urged Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. Pence, who has a ceremonial role in overseeing proceedings in Congress, said he did not have such powers and that he did not believe those powers should be granted to anyone.

in the city, where the President addressed the crowd and urged Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. Pence, who has a ceremonial role in overseeing proceedings in Congress, said he did not have such powers and that he did not believe those powers should be granted to anyone. Protesters then began to descend on the US Capitol Building. Here’s the moment it happened.

then began to descend on the US Capitol Building. Here’s the moment it happened. Some protesters then managed to make their way into the Senate chamber where minutes earlier the election results were in the process of being certified.

where minutes earlier the election results were in the process of being certified. If you want full details of what happened next, our live coverage of the violence last night and overnight can be read here.

of the violence last night and overnight can be read here. Rioters spread out throughout the chamber and politicians’ offices, some attempting to make off with furniture or other souvenirs while others took selfies of what was going on and shouted slogans and insults at the media.

One woman died of a bullet wound during the storming of the Capitol after being shot by police . Washington police Chief Robert Contee said three other people had died yesterday in the area around the Capitol, but did not link those deaths to the violence. The deaths were described as medical emergencies.

. Washington police Chief Robert Contee said three other people had died yesterday in the area around the Capitol, but did not link those deaths to the violence. The deaths were described as medical emergencies. President Donald Trump had his account temporarily banned from posting on both Facebook and Twitter after repeatedly violating the policies of both social media platforms.

platforms. Trump has posted several tweets about the events at the US Capitol and a video message, telling the protesters to “go home. We love you, you’re very special”.

about the events at the US Capitol and a video message, telling the protesters to “go home. We love you, you’re very special”. Trump’s deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned.

Matt Pottinger has resigned. In a speech yesterday, President-elect Joe Biden called for the restoration of “just simple decency” and described what was happening as insurrection.