The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #PARTY POLITICS: Sources in Fianna Fáil have said the parliamentary party has been raising concerns about certain Covid-19 guidelines for months and said the party is keen to fast-track reopening of the country.
2. #GEORGE FLOYD: Governors in several US states called in National Guard troops as protests over police killings of black people intensified last night.
3. #TRADE DEAL: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise.
4. #LATEST FIGURES: A further nine people with Covid-19 have died and 56 new cases have been confirmed in Ireland, health officials said yesterday.
5. #EASING LOCKDOWN: Britain is facing a “very dangerous moment” with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the deputy chief medical officer said after a growing number of experts questioned the relaxation of rules.
6. #CLUSTERS: Here is why there may be more clusters as Ireland re-opens and details about the plan to deal with them.
7. #JOINT OPERATION: Three men have been arrested and cigarettes worth £3 million were seized after a joint-agency task force operation in Armagh yesterday.
8. #EASING: The government is considering accelerating the reopening of the country, including changing restrictions on limits people can travel from home, the Sunday Independent reports on its front page.
9. #LIFT OFF: Two Nasa astronauts reached orbit on board a SpaceX rocket last night, in a first for a private company in the history of spaceflight.
