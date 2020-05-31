This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 31 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 31 May 2020, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PARTY POLITICS: Sources in Fianna Fáil have said the parliamentary party has been raising concerns about certain Covid-19 guidelines for months and said the party is keen to fast-track reopening of the country. 

2. #GEORGE FLOYD: Governors in several US states called in National Guard troops as protests over police killings of black people intensified last night. 

3. #TRADE DEAL: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise.

4. #LATEST FIGURES: A further nine people with Covid-19 have died and 56 new cases have been confirmed in Ireland, health officials said yesterday.

5. #EASING LOCKDOWN: Britain is facing a “very dangerous moment” with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the deputy chief medical officer said after a growing number of experts questioned the relaxation of rules. 

6. #CLUSTERS: Here is why there may be more clusters as Ireland re-opens and details about the plan to deal with them. 

7. #JOINT OPERATION: Three men have been arrested and cigarettes worth £3 million were seized after a joint-agency task force operation in Armagh yesterday. 

8. #EASING: The government is considering accelerating the reopening of the country, including changing restrictions on limits people can travel from home, the Sunday Independent reports on its front page. 

9. #LIFT OFF: Two Nasa astronauts reached orbit on board a SpaceX rocket last night, in a first for a private company in the history of spaceflight. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
