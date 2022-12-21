Firefighters faced down major blaze on Limerick city outskirts

A MAJOR FIRE caused extensive damage to a car sales business on the outskirts of Limerick City last night.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 7:58pm.

Five fire engines from Limerick City, backed up by three support engines from Rathkeale, were deployed to battle the the flames at the premises, located on the R526, near the Southcourt Hotel.

Gardaí closed off the road and traffic diversions were put in place.

A massive plume of thick black smoke and tall red flames could be seen emanating from the premises.

Firefighters used a high rise ladder to dampen the flames from above the premises.

There have been no injuries reported.