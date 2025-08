MAJOR REPAIR WORKS are underway in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow, which may affect water supplies.

Uisce Éireann said the critical and complex repair works concern a major pipeline that supplies drinking water to a third of the Greater Dublin Area.

The water running through this major pipeline will be turned off to facilitate the works, which began on Friday night and are expected to last the full Bank Holiday weekend.

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow to only use water for essential needs to help maintain everyone’s supply.

It said the August Bank Holiday was chosen because there is generally a lower demand for water at this time.

“However, there is still a risk that customers in Dublin and parts of Kildare and Wicklow may experience interruptions to their water supply including low pressure, discoloured water, or water outages,” the utility added.

In preparation for the works, treated water reservoirs in the counties affected were filled up to maximum capacity.

Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann, Margaret Attridge, said the major pipeline can only be shut down for up to 28 hours before the water storage levels become too low.

“Therefore, the specialist repair crews have a very tight deadline to finish the repairs and refill the pipeline with water,” she explained.

“We will work through the day and night this weekend to complete these essential works as quickly and safely as possible.”

Customers in the counties affected are asked to hold off on filling baths, washing cars, power hosing, window washing and filling paddling pools until Tuesday.

The Uisce Éireann team have been preparing to carry out the complex works for nine months.

“Specialist teams are ready to go inside the pipeline to repair five active leaks using bespoke methods, while another team will remove 35 metres of worn-out pipeline and install a new section of pipe,” Declan Healy, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann, said.

Customers are warned that following this type of work, “occasionally issues” such as cloudy water (air bubbles) or internal airlocks may arise. Advice on how to resolve these issues can be found at on the Uisce Éireann website.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

For updates and a live interactive map, customers can visit the Water Supply Updates section of the same website.