Dunloy

Male pedestrian dies following early morning collision in Co Antrim

The incident happened in the village of Dunloy at around 2.30am this morning.
1 hour ago

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a car in a Co Antrim village.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning on Bridge Road in Dunloy.

It was reported shortly before 2.30am that a male pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision.

The pedestrian, 57 year old Alan Doherty from the Dunloy area, died at the scene from his injuries.

The Bridge Road was closed overnight but has now reopened.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to make contact with them.

