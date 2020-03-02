Man (20s) arrested after worker is allegedly stabbed in Cork city

A MAN HAS has been hospitalised after an apparent stabbing incident at a bar in Cork city yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at 6.25pm after a man in his 20s sustained a stab wound while working in the premises.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the Bridewell Garda Station 021-4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.