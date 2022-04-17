Male pedestrian (20s) seriously injured after being hit by a car in Meath

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Meath.

The incident took place at around 1.30am on the R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross.

The man, a pedestrian aged in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment.

His condition is understood to be serious.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was uninjured, Gardaí said.

The road at the crash site is closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.