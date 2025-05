A 39-YEAR-OLD MAN drowned in the River Blackwater at Dysert, Dromagh, Mallow in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The man got into difficulty in the water at around 7pm. The alarm was raised shortly afterwards.

The Garda Press Office has indicated that the body of the man was recovered from the water down stream by members of the Cork County Fire service.

The body of the deceased will be removed to Cork University Hospital Mortuary where a post mortem will take place in due course.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court in North Cork. An inquest will take place at a later date.

It is understood that the dead man is from Kanturk in Co Cork.

The name of the man is being withheld pending the notification of his family members.

Gardaí have indicated that an investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.