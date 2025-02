A MAN HAS been hospitalised after a shooting incident in Dublin last night.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which happened shortly after 9.45pm at a residence on Rutland Avenue in Crumlin.

A 39-year-old man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to St James’s Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.