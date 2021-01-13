Man (40s) appears in court in connection with fatal 2019 assault in Cork City

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested and is due to appear in court today in connection with a fatal assault in Cork City in 2019.

The assault on a man in his 40s occurred on Patrick Street on the evening of 12 September 2019. The man later passed away on 25 October at Cork University Hospital.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with this incident on 11 October 2019 and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was later released without charge.

Gardaí said today that a man has been arrested in connection with the assault and was due to appear in court this morning.

