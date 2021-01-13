Man (40s) appears in court in connection with fatal 2019 assault in Cork City

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested and is due to appear in court today in connection with a fatal assault in Cork City in 2019.
The assault on a man in his 40s occurred on Patrick Street on the evening of 12 September 2019. The man later passed away on 25 October at Cork University Hospital.
A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with this incident on 11 October 2019 and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was later released without charge.
Gardaí said today that a man has been arrested in connection with the assault and was due to appear in court this morning.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS