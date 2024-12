A MAN IN his 40s has died after his car entered the water in Co Kildare.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Sunday evening, when it is believed the car entered the water at Grand Canal in Kilmeague, Co Kildare.

The man was recovered from the water and treated by a crew from the National Ambulance Service. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem will take place.

Access along the canal is currently restricted as the scene is being held for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and the Garda Water Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time are asked to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.