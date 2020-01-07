Gardaí appeal for information after man (80s) seriously injured in collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information on a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car yesterday evening in Galway.

A man (early 80s) was seriously injured in the collision which took place at around 5.20pm at Shangort Road in Galway.

Gardaí were called to the scene and the man was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

The road has since reopened.

Gardaí in Salthill are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.